The Popular Boxed Soup That's A Sad Mixture Of Sour And Gelatinous

Boxed soups are a pantry staple for good reason — they're convenient, easy to heat up, and often come with a wide range of sizes and flavor combinations. But not all boxed soups are a win. In our ranking of nine popular boxed soups, Kettle & Fire Lentil and Vegetable Soup landed at the bottom of the list. While the brand is known for its bone broths and nutrient-dense offerings, this particular soup left us scratching our heads.

The first thing we noticed? The texture. Instead of a smooth soup, the lentils and vegetables formed a thick, gelatinous clump, even after heating. Lentils naturally release starch as they cook, which helps thicken soups, but this one felt unusually set, almost like it had cooled into a gel before it even left the box. As for the flavor, it leaned slightly sour with some spice, but nothing that made it particularly inviting.

It's worth noting that this soup has 15 grams of protein per serving and features organic ingredients, which may appeal to those looking for a plant-based option. But for us, the texture and taste didn't quite deliver on the promise of a "hearty soup." Our ranking prioritized taste, favoring soups with balanced flavors over excessive salt, while also considering texture, aroma, and visual appeal. Not every soup will be a hit, and that's okay — especially when there are so many great options to choose from.