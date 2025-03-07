The Popular Boxed Soup That's A Sad Mixture Of Sour And Gelatinous
Boxed soups are a pantry staple for good reason — they're convenient, easy to heat up, and often come with a wide range of sizes and flavor combinations. But not all boxed soups are a win. In our ranking of nine popular boxed soups, Kettle & Fire Lentil and Vegetable Soup landed at the bottom of the list. While the brand is known for its bone broths and nutrient-dense offerings, this particular soup left us scratching our heads.
The first thing we noticed? The texture. Instead of a smooth soup, the lentils and vegetables formed a thick, gelatinous clump, even after heating. Lentils naturally release starch as they cook, which helps thicken soups, but this one felt unusually set, almost like it had cooled into a gel before it even left the box. As for the flavor, it leaned slightly sour with some spice, but nothing that made it particularly inviting.
It's worth noting that this soup has 15 grams of protein per serving and features organic ingredients, which may appeal to those looking for a plant-based option. But for us, the texture and taste didn't quite deliver on the promise of a "hearty soup." Our ranking prioritized taste, favoring soups with balanced flavors over excessive salt, while also considering texture, aroma, and visual appeal. Not every soup will be a hit, and that's okay — especially when there are so many great options to choose from.
Making the most of your boxed soup
If you've already purchased the soup, here's an idea to make the most of it. Lentils are packed with protein and fiber, so tuck that soup into another recipe like, for example, shepherd's pie. Instead of making a separate filling, Kettle & Fire Lentil and Vegetable Soup can serve as the starting point — its thick texture works well for holding everything together. Just mix in some browned ground beef or lentils for extra heartiness, pour it into a baking dish, and top with mashed potatoes for a shortcut version of this comfort food classic.
Or consider stuffed peppers. Most recipes call for tomato sauce or broth to keep the filling moist, but a thick lentil soup can provide both flavor and structure. Stir it into cooked rice, mix in ground turkey or a plant-based protein, stuff the mixture into bell peppers, and bake until everything is warm and tender. The soup's natural starchiness helps bind the filling together, making it a great alternative to a thinner liquid.
For something simpler, try using it as a base for savory hand pies or empanadas. A thicker soup can work like a stew, making it an easy filling when combined with diced vegetables or shredded chicken. Just spoon the mixture into dough, seal, and bake for a crispy snack. That said, some boxed soups work effortlessly right out of the box, while others, as this ranking showed, take a little extra elbow grease.