10 Things You Didn't Know About Food Stylists

Food styling is an intriguing profession, blending the specialized skills of art direction, culinary arts and in-the-moment problem solving. They're a key cog in the food marketing machine, essential for getting food to look its very best in video and photo for advertisements, cookbooks, restaurant websites and menus, television commercials, social media, and even in TV and film.

Before I became a chef, I worked in food marketing for almost a decade, and directed plenty of food photo and video shoots, working with various food stylists and brands. In this article, I'll reveal 10 things that most people don't know about the life and work of a food stylist. I've drawn on my own experiences in the food industry, and also enlisted the help of my food stylist contacts who have shared their expert insights on the subject.

Although food stylists are a regular feature of the food marketing world, the role of a food stylist is often misunderstood outside of this niche. UK-based food stylist and recipe writer Katie Marshall summarizes some of these misconceptions: "Three questions I get asked all the time — do you take the pictures? Is the food edible? Oh, what, you actually cook it yourself? They don't expect that my job entails being a trained chef!" Take a closer look at the food styling profession and you'll discover more than meets the eye; food styling requires a broad set of skills across multiple disciplines.