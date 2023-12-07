Why Max's Julia Food Stylist Only Uses Real Food On The Set - Exclusive

From recreating Julia Child's classic take on perfectly cooked seafood staple loup en croute to a decadent chocolate soufflé, Christine Tobin has an eye for creating beautiful dishes. The food stylist for Max's "Julia" told us in an exclusive interview that she spends hours getting all the details right before they film the show. "I owed it to her [Julia] and also to all culinarians that would have this work under a microscope," she revealed. "I stayed true to her, especially with what was scripted."

The Massachusetts native said that she is mindful about protecting Child's culinary legacy. "I have some ability to enhance things a little bit, but I like her food to look like her food," she explained. "That's what people are going to be making if they're [inspired] and they go to the cookbooks."

While some in the industry may use things like hairspray or wax to make recipes look more aesthetically pleasing on camera, Tobin is not one of them. She admitted it's important for meals to be real on set, because you never know if a script might change and it needs to be cut into or eaten by an actor.