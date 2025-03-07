The Best Beer You Can Pair With Crab Cakes

It's difficult to think of something quite as delicious as crab cakes made with fresh lump meat — unless you pair it with a cold, boozy beverage to wash every bite down. Some like wine with seafood fare, but if beer is more of your go-to beverage, you should know the best option to match the flavors of those freshly made crab cakes. To find the answer, we turned to Chris Cusack, owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a cocktail bar in Houston, Texas.

"Lagers or Pilsners are a natural pairing for crab cakes, but for an exciting change of pace, I would recommend a gose or a Berliner Weisse," Cusack notes. "These tart beers pair very well with crab cakes, especially if you're enjoying them with a remoulade sauce." Because there are plenty of different fruited gose or Berliner Weisse varieties out there, Cusack was sure to clarify. "I would particularly recommend the more traditional styles to the fruited options," he adds.

To back up Cusack's expertise, the tart and sour notes found in beers like a gose will help balance out the salty, rich flavors of seafood, including the crab meat in discussion. Additionally, both remoulade and tartar sauce are also creamy and tangy, so each beer will match and cut through those flavors for a balanced meal.