Alton Brown's Dramatic Addition For The Best Chocolate Chess Pie

When you want an easy sweet treat that will impress well beyond the effort spent, choose a chess pie, the Southern staple that will always satisfy your sweet tooth. A simple single crust filled with a custard made of butter, sugar, eggs, and flour, on its own, the dessert is undeniably delicious. Adding a bit of cocoa powder to the mix will elevate a basic chess pie into an unforgettable chocolate chess pie.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to dress up this Southern classic that are guaranteed to wow — one of which comes courtesy of a fan-favorite celebrity chef. Describing it as, "The best chocolate pie I've ever tasted," on his website, Alton Brown came up with an amazing mixture of meringue and pecans with which to top the confection for an even fancier look and taste.

Known to have a penchant for innovation as well as an intense personality, Alton Brown is certainly not one to shy away from outdoing himself with desserts. Per his recipe, the thought process that went into this very extra pie topping was no more than the question of, "Why not?" His rationale was to accentuate an already excellent pie with a meringue and fold pecans into this whipped topping as a nod to what calls, "the most famous of all chess pies, pecan pie." Sometimes, the best innovations come from a big imagination and a willingness to try something new and see how it goes.