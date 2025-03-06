How To Warm Up Trader Joe's Kringles For Fresh-Baked Taste

Trader Joe's carries a ton of incredible bakery items, but a consistent fan favorite is the elusive kringle. Wrapped in a mysterious white paper bag adorned with folksy red and blue graphics, this Trader Joe's pastry comes in a rotating selection of seasonal flavors. Part of what makes this dessert so great is that it can be eaten straight out of the package, but it's an undisputed fact that pastries are best served warm. The kringle from Trader Joe's is no different. Next time you get the chance to try one, place it on a baking sheet and then throw it into an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five or so minutes, keeping an eye on it to make sure the edges don't get too browned.

Another way to quickly warm up your pastry would be to use an air fryer. Up the temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and warm the kringle for three or four minutes. This method is particularly useful if you like extra crispy, flaky, buttery textures. It's also nice for those that don't want to enjoy the entire kringle in one sitting, no matter how appealing that may be. Simply slice off what you plan to eat and place the rest in an airtight bag in the freezer. No matter how you warm up a kringle, the results are a warm and gooey center wrapped in buttery, layered pastry. Perfect for pairing with coffee or by itself as a sweet treat.