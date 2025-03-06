How To Warm Up Trader Joe's Kringles For Fresh-Baked Taste
Trader Joe's carries a ton of incredible bakery items, but a consistent fan favorite is the elusive kringle. Wrapped in a mysterious white paper bag adorned with folksy red and blue graphics, this Trader Joe's pastry comes in a rotating selection of seasonal flavors. Part of what makes this dessert so great is that it can be eaten straight out of the package, but it's an undisputed fact that pastries are best served warm. The kringle from Trader Joe's is no different. Next time you get the chance to try one, place it on a baking sheet and then throw it into an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five or so minutes, keeping an eye on it to make sure the edges don't get too browned.
Another way to quickly warm up your pastry would be to use an air fryer. Up the temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and warm the kringle for three or four minutes. This method is particularly useful if you like extra crispy, flaky, buttery textures. It's also nice for those that don't want to enjoy the entire kringle in one sitting, no matter how appealing that may be. Simply slice off what you plan to eat and place the rest in an airtight bag in the freezer. No matter how you warm up a kringle, the results are a warm and gooey center wrapped in buttery, layered pastry. Perfect for pairing with coffee or by itself as a sweet treat.
The brand behind Trader Joe's kringles
Unlike many of the other popular products Trader Joe's carries, the kringles aren't house branded and are actually sourced from a famous bakery in Racine, Wisconsin. O&H Danish Bakery and has been operating since 1949. They are the brand behind the famous Trader Joe's kringle, and they're very good at what they do. Kringles were officially named the State Pastry of Wisconsin in 2013, so there's no question about the popularity of the dessert.
O&H Danish Bakery makes their kringles the old fashioned way. Everything they make — from doughs to fillings — is homemade using traditional Danish recipes and techniques. Baking their famous kringle pastries is a three-day process that begins with a tender, buttery dough that is rolled out and rested overnight three separate times, resulting in 36 beautiful layers. The kringle is shaped in a large oval, making it perfect for sharing with large groups as a centerpiece dish or breaking down into individual portions (whatever that means to you, we certainly aren't judging) and enjoying alone. But, no matter how you do it, make sure you warm that kringle up to unlock maximum flavors, textures, and cozy pastry vibes.