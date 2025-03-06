What Happens If You Accidentally Eat Rancid Oil?

We've all seen the research: A little olive oil a day keeps the doctor away. But what happens to those health benefits once oil turns rancid? Once exposed to high oxygen levels, all types of oils' vital fat molecules degrade. This process results in a filthy looking, tasting, and smelling product — good for nothing but the bin. If you accidentally consume expired oil once, it's unlikely to cause immediate damage. However, it's best to avoid making this a frequent mistake. Repeated consumption of expired bottles increases your risk of Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cancer.

It boils down to science. When oil spoils, it forms free radicals on a molecular level. Rather than having stabilized molecules, these atoms have tiny electrons that break off and stray. The desperate molecule left behind becomes a thief, damaging human cells as it attempts to steal electrons and rebalance. Because of this, free radicals cause oxidative stress when entering our bodies. If you don't yet know the spoilage signs, it's definitely time to learn how to tell when your oil has gone bad. It should be clear when oil has gone rancid, by a bitter taste, off smell, and darker color.

Speaking of signs, do you know that certain oils also release free radicals when heated past their smoke point, as well as when they've gone rancid? Be wary of which types you select for cooking. Seed-based products (like sunflower) are notoriously high-risk. Olive oil seems to be safer; while its smoke point does depend on the specific oil, it shouldn't reach danger point until about 405 degrees Fahrenheit.