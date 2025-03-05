How Andrew Zimmern Perfects His Wild Game Steak Tacos

Taco night is the best night of the week for many. While tables are often adorned with ground beef tacos or the occasional seasoned chicken filling, we reckon that you never would have thought to try out a protein as unique as bison for your next taco night.

But, that's just what Andrew Zimmern, host of "Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen" on Tastemade, does with his tacos on Season 4 of the show. Instead of using a basic protein, he opts for a bison skirt steak rendition, topped with charred onion and a punchy salsa with toasted peanuts and served alongside borracho beans. But it's not just the toppings and the protein that make this taco dinner unique; Zimmern also uses a marinade made with tamarind puree and roasted vegetables, which highlights and enhances the flavor of the bison and makes every bite more complex. We had a chance to sit down with Zimmern and ask him about this marinade and why it makes a perfect match for the meaty, savory profile of the protein.