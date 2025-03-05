How Much Is A Single Serving Of White Rice, Really?

Rice is a staple food enjoyed by millions worldwide, and its versatility makes it a key part of every meal from fried rice to risotto. However, determining exactly the right portion size can be tricky, especially before the rice is cooked. Many of us tend to eyeball the amount or free-pour rice straight into the pan, but there is actually a correct answer for how much you should be serving.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines, a single serving of cooked white rice should be about ½ cup, or 1 ounce. That equates to roughly ¼ cup of dry, uncooked rice. If you don't have measuring cups on hand, a cooked portion should be about the size of a tennis ball or medium-sized apple. However, these guidelines can vary depending on the type of rice you're cooking and the person you're cooking for, so it's helpful to know what works best for each situation.