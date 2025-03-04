The Only Type Of Metal Bowl That's Safe For Proofing

Making homemade sourdough bread can be a finicky process, though so worth it once you finally grasp the steps and slice into a perfectly fermented loaf with a light texture and beautiful, even crumb. We have a whole list of tips for working with sourdough to help the process along, but even if you read them all, nurture your starter, and think you are doing everything right, you might still be using the wrong bowl to proof your dough in. This small error could be sabotaging your loaf before it even begins to bake.

A healthy, strong sourdough starter has a good ratio of yeast to lactic and acetic acids that helps raise bread. The acidity also maintains a healthy pH which gives the baked bread its tang and keeps harmful bacteria from growing in the starter. What does this have to do with bowls? The acidity in the dough can react with certain metals, like copper and aluminum, giving bread a metallic taste, so the only type of metal bowl you should proof your dough in is stainless steel. The same rule applies for breads made with dry yeast, although the reaction may not be as intense since it does not have the same amount of acidity as sourdough.