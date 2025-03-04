The Trader Joe's Boxed Mix That Should Stay Out Of Your Cart

To many customers, Trader Joe's may be a land of possibilities — a place filled with a never-ending variety of snacks, always-in-the-cart frozen meals, and limited-time offerings that the most loyal TJ's shoppers eagerly hunt for. But, Trader Joe's also offers its fair share of boxed mixes for everything from breads to cookies to muffins. However, not all of these blends are a hit and we recommend keeping the Kitchen Sink Cookie Mix out of your cart.

We tried and ranked nine different TJ's boxed mixes based on metrics that included flavor, taste, consistency, and how easy or hard each item was to make. Based on the name alone, we had high hopes for the Kitchen Sink cookies. The limited-time offering promised a flavorful cookie batter chock-ful of nuts, caramel, pretzel pieces, chocolate, oats, coconut flakes, and sea salt. We really couldn't ask for more in a cookie, but our excitement came to a screeching halt shortly after reading the packaging.

We noticed right away that the mix called for creaming a stick of butter with egg, which is usually unnecessary for boxed mixes that often rely on melted butter. Furthermore, the cookie batter proved to be dry and hard to shape, so we got a misshapen batch of baked cookies that saw butter leaking out onto parchment paper.