We Need Answers: Where Are The Budweiser Frogs?

Frogs and beer aren't the typical pair, but in the '90s, Budweiser decided otherwise. The beer masters introduced Bud, Weis, and Er as the new faces of Bud Heavy in 1995. It was one of the iconic Super Bowl commercials that year, and it was love at first ribbit. The frog trio croaked their names to pronounce "Bud-weis-er," which almost sounded like an impressive post-beer burp.

Considering the beer advertisements Americans had been spoon-fed up until then, something so juvenile like croaking frogs initially sounds out of place. Not to mention that aside from a glowing Budweiser sign in the distance, there was no sign of beer anywhere in the commercial. Despite the absurdity and randomness of the commercial, it's one of the most successful marketing campaigns to date.

The three little frogs had a serious impact on viewers, beer drinkers or not, leading to frog-themed home decor, baseball caps, and any other merchandise imaginable. Budweiser's sales accelerated that year and people were croaking "Bud," "Weis," and "Er" all over the world. The trio continued popping up on screens for the next few years, relaxing in the swamp, freezing in ice storms, fighting off evil lizards, and catching flies off trucks. That was until their fame came to an end in 1999.