4 Unexpected Ways To Put Your Apple Slicer To Work

While there are some kitchen tools that bear the brunt of meal time prep (your favorite knife, a salad spinner, measuring spoons, a great skillet, a cutting board) there are others that seem reserved for just that one special task. But with kitchen storage space at a premium, it's a good idea to periodically reassess what's truly necessary and what might need to go. Unless you're a really big apple lover, regularly baking your way through such favorites as apple cobbler, apple pie, apple bread, and apple pandowdy, the apple slicer appears to be a one-hit wonder. Or is it?

As it turns out, your dusty little apple slicer is way more useful than you might think. In fact, you could be using your apple slicer to do more than efficiently slice apples and pears — all with less fuss and clean-up than employing the variety of tools it could replace. That's right, this user-friendly tool could help expedite some crucial meal prep tasks, get dinner on the table faster, and treat you to a tasty morning treat. This simple manual device is more than just a combination apple corer and slicer, it's a handy tool that can help meal prep everything from root veggies to mozzarella or help you whip up the easiest doughnuts you've ever made.