The Reason Italians Serve Their Pizza Unsliced

If you're used to eating American pizza, Italian pizza can come as a shock. Italian pizzas are made for one person, so they are fairly small (not quite 14 inches in diameter); the crust is very thin, with a raised edge; the pizza isn't doused with tomato sauce; the cheese (if used) is sliced, not shredded; the toppings are carefully arranged instead of piled on; the crust is likely to be lightly charred; and, finally, the pizza is not sliced. What's going on?

There are several reasons why Italians serve their pizza unsliced. First, Italian pizza is designed to be eaten with a knife and fork, sitting at a table with family or friends. Italians take their food very seriously, and a pizza, made to order just for you, is meant to be savored, just like any other Italian dish.

Besides, the toppings tend to be runnier than American pizza toppings. Italian pizza is baked for a very short time — 60 to 90 seconds – in an extremely hot oven — usually around 800 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. (Now you know why many Italian pizzerias aren't open for lunch. It takes time to heat the pizza oven. The entire restaurant gets hot, too, which can be uncomfortable in the middle of the day.) Cooking pizza toppings quickly at a high temperature heats them and melts the cheese, but it doesn't dry them out, resulting in wetter toppings. Picking up a slice of Italian pizza could be a disaster, as the toppings might slide off into your lap.