Pizza Napoletana Vs Pizza Al Taglio: What's The Difference?

Undoubtedly the single most ubiquitous dish on the planet, pizza is a global favorite that has taken on many forms; just glance at our list of 20 pizzas around the world to see how different cultures mold pizza with local ingredients and cooking methods. In the U.S. alone, pizza has evolved into dozens of styles, from Chicago deep dish to the floppy, giant, by-the-slice New York-style pies. Of course, the birthplace of pizza is Italy, with a long list of its own varieties.

Sicilian-style pizzas and calzones are mainstays at New York pizzerias. Neapolitan — or pizza Napoletana — is the original recipe that's gained a lot of traction stateside. We even feature a few Neapolitan pizzerias on our list of the best pizza places in the U.S. But what about pizza al taglio? This style might be new to you, and while both pizza Napoletana and pizza al taglio are Italian, that's about the only thing they have in common. These two pizzas are different in nearly every way, from cooking method and serving style to texture and ingredients. So let's explore each pizza style more thoroughly.