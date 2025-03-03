How The 'Rule Of Threes' Helps You Grill Your Steak To Perfection
A perfectly grilled steak is culinary witchcraft. You know when you've got it just right, and ultimately, it boils down to perfecting the cooking style. Though length and intensity of heat exposure aren't the main factors that dictate whether your steak will be tender or tough, they do dictate whether a good cut comes out dry and inedible. To clear things up, Grilling 24x7 has some fantastic guidelines dubbed the "rule of threes." According to chef Frank Campanella, the trick is to sear both sides for three minutes each over direct heat. Then, flip the steak and repeat the process, this time over indirect heat. In 12 minutes, ta-dah! You've achieved grilled perfection with lip-smacking medium-rare results.
The rule of threes won't give you a blue steak (which involves a blasting minute-long sear on each side). Similarly, double the time on each side if you prefer a well-done finish. Chances are, though, you'll be following Campanella's method whether cooking for yourself or others. After all, over 35% of people prefer their steak cooked this way. Unless you're cooking a very lean filet – one cut you shouldn't cook beyond rare.
Adapt this strategy when necessary. The rule of threes isn't an excuse to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. Allow extra grilling time for thicker cuts (over an inch) or when cooking cold steak straight from the refrigerator. Preheating grills to a minimum of 325 degrees Fahrenheit and resting steak at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking guarantees a more even finish.
How do you grill over indirect heat?
Permanently ingrain the rule of threes into your cooking style. Your tastebuds will thank you for it. There is one point worth rewinding for, though — indirect heat. It's one of those grilling hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. It sounds simple enough, but how do you actually carry it out? When charcoal grilling, it's just a matter of setting up areas with and without coals. Gas grills are a little more fiddly, but you'll essentially only turn on half the burners. In both types of grill, keep the dome closed for the full three minutes to prevent the loss of crucial heat. When you're ready to switch heating styles, you shift the meat onto the area not directly exposed to burners or flame.
With steak, this strategy allows you to quickly get a crust using direct heat, before bringing the internal temperature up to a safe level using indirect heat. The USDA recommends that all steak reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Essentially, you achieve a safe and tasty finish without losing that slightly caramelized exterior. Slow and steady is sometimes fine. Don't be afraid to take your foot off the pedal.