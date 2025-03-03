How The 'Rule Of Threes' Helps You Grill Your Steak To Perfection

A perfectly grilled steak is culinary witchcraft. You know when you've got it just right, and ultimately, it boils down to perfecting the cooking style. Though length and intensity of heat exposure aren't the main factors that dictate whether your steak will be tender or tough, they do dictate whether a good cut comes out dry and inedible. To clear things up, Grilling 24x7 has some fantastic guidelines dubbed the "rule of threes." According to chef Frank Campanella, the trick is to sear both sides for three minutes each over direct heat. Then, flip the steak and repeat the process, this time over indirect heat. In 12 minutes, ta-dah! You've achieved grilled perfection with lip-smacking medium-rare results.

The rule of threes won't give you a blue steak (which involves a blasting minute-long sear on each side). Similarly, double the time on each side if you prefer a well-done finish. Chances are, though, you'll be following Campanella's method whether cooking for yourself or others. After all, over 35% of people prefer their steak cooked this way. Unless you're cooking a very lean filet – one cut you shouldn't cook beyond rare.

Adapt this strategy when necessary. The rule of threes isn't an excuse to adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. Allow extra grilling time for thicker cuts (over an inch) or when cooking cold steak straight from the refrigerator. Preheating grills to a minimum of 325 degrees Fahrenheit and resting steak at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking guarantees a more even finish.