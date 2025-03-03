Read This Before Making Sushi With Trader Joe's Salmon

Trader Joe's is a beloved store with a large following due to its wide array of name-brand products. We have ranked many innovative Trader Joe's snacks and coveted fall items, many of which deserve their viral status. Apart from packaged goods, Trader Joe's has a wide selection of fish for the same low prices. They offer high-quality Atlantic-caught salmon for under $15 per pound. While the Atlantic-caught salmon is cheap without sacrificing quality, it's not sushi-grade fish.

Sushi-grade or sashimi-grade fish is high quality, very fresh, and undergoes specific freezing processes to prevent parasite contamination. While there's no official seal, most sushi-grade fish is labeled as such, implying its safety for raw consumption. Trader Joe's salmon is fresh, with beautiful marbling, and has undergone de-boning and skin removal. However, a side-by-side comparison between Trader Joe's salmon and sushi-grade salmon reveals a glaring difference in freshness and quality, starting with the smell.

Sushi-grade fish should have no fishy smell whatsoever, which translates to no fishy taste. The Trader Joe's salmon has a subtle yet notably fishy smell and taste. The packaging itself explicitly states that barbecuing, pan frying, and broiling are the best cooking methods. For raw consumption over rice or in a sushi roll, you're better off splurging on sushi-grade salmon. If you're set on using Trader Joe's salmon for sushi or sashimi, curing it is the best bet for flavor, aroma, and food safety.