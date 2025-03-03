The Sticky, Sweet Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To Chili

Whether served on the ski slopes or at a barbecue joint, chili is one of the ultimate comfort foods. It's warming, filling, and perfect for serving at a party or prepping meals for the week. Everyone adds their own flair to the dish in different ways, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who uses an unexpected ingredient in his chili recipes: maple syrup.

Flay told Bon Appétit that he likes to add maple syrup or honey to dishes with chiles and garlic to contrast the strong flavors and create balance. The natural sweetener also complements the acidity of the tomatoes in a chili recipe without making it overly sugary.

Flay, who is known for his Southwestern cuisine, adds just a touch of maple syrup to his red beef chili recipe. He stirs in just two tablespoons per batch, which makes about six servings. But that's not his only trick.