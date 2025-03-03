The Company Behind Kirkland Signature's Imported French Brie

It's a fairly well-known fact that the Kirkland Signature line from Costco includes products from major manufacturers and familiar brands — even if we never know the actual source. Sometimes, it's a true guessing game: Are those multi-packs of tuna made by Bumblebee? Is Nespresso behind Kirkland Signature coffee pods? It's a yep to the tuna and nope to the pods (those come from Green Mountain Coffee). It gets even more intriguing when the items are high-end chocolates from Belgium, balsamic vinegar via Italy, or green teas grown by Japanese farming communities — all from popular brands released under the Kirkland Signature label.

However, some Kirkland products only require a little game of I Spy. Fortunately for inquiring minds, the Kirkland French brie is one of those. Kirkland Signature's logo does appear prominently atop that circular wheel of brie, but a slip of the eye slightly downward lands on a separate, smaller label that indicates a highly acclaimed French brand based in Normandy, France: Isigny Ste Mere. It's a revered brand and well-respected co-op of French cheesemakers operating collectively for well over 100 years.

This French brie is the real deal: a luxurious double-cream cheese made in Normandy, which miraculously ends up in Costco coolers at affordable membership prices. The Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie currently sells in Costco's business center at a stated online price of 21.16-ounce wheels for $11.39, equating to $8.63 per pound, though price variations could occur based on location.