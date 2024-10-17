Is It Safe To Eat A Brie Cheese Rind?

Cheese rinds are a perpetual source of confusion for many people as there isn't always a good way to tell which of the various types of cheese rind are edible and which aren't. It's true that some cheese rinds are, in fact, inedible and need to be removed before enjoying whatever delicious dairy is hidden inside, but that's not true for all or even most cheeses — hard or soft.

Most everybody loves brie cheese for its decadent, velvety mouthfeel and mildly nutty, salty flavor profile, but the rind of brie cheese isn't quite as universally beloved. That being said, it is perfectly edible and, more often than not, it's barely got any flavor to it at all. Some brie cheese rind will have a slight ammonia taste to them, which isn't great, but that's often a sign that the cheese has been ripened too much. It still won't hurt you, but people tend not to like the flavor.

Keep in mind that cheese can and does go bad eventually, and soft cheeses like brie are at a higher risk of unwanted mold growth because of their moisture content. Brie should be white or cream colored, so if you start to see some discoloration where blue, gray, or green comes in, then you are almost certainly going to want to throw the whole thing out. There are some minor exceptions where you might buy brie with a little bit of coloration, but if it wasn't there when you bought it, it shouldn't be there.