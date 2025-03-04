These Are The Only Cities Where You Can Order A Basket Of Fries At McDonald's

As many's gold-standard fast food french fry, it's hard to find fault with one of McDonald's' most famous and iconic items. The fries, which use four varieties of potatoes and beef tallow-like flavoring to achieve their signature flavor, are most often found in the Golden Arches' signature fry containers. However, some McDonald's locations have taken their servings of spuds to another level, offering fries by the basket instead.

Yes, you read that right: baskets of fries at McDonald's. In 2019, Chew Boom reported that select McDonald's locations — including those in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Huntsville, Alabama — were offering basket-sized portions of fries for $3 each. The outlet noted that the fries came in an open-faced cardboard box, making it easy to share with family and friends. As for the portion size, the baskets were said to contain the equivalent of two medium portions of fries.

As it turns out, the basket of fries idea isn't just a figment of the imagination. Even the McDonald's website lists the basket of fries, showing golden spuds atop yellow and white striped paper in an open-faced red cardboard box with the chain's familiar golden M on the side. McDonald's lists the baskets as containing 630 calories each, with 30 grams of total fat and 520 milligrams of sodium.