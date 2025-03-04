These Are The Only Cities Where You Can Order A Basket Of Fries At McDonald's
As many's gold-standard fast food french fry, it's hard to find fault with one of McDonald's' most famous and iconic items. The fries, which use four varieties of potatoes and beef tallow-like flavoring to achieve their signature flavor, are most often found in the Golden Arches' signature fry containers. However, some McDonald's locations have taken their servings of spuds to another level, offering fries by the basket instead.
Yes, you read that right: baskets of fries at McDonald's. In 2019, Chew Boom reported that select McDonald's locations — including those in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Huntsville, Alabama — were offering basket-sized portions of fries for $3 each. The outlet noted that the fries came in an open-faced cardboard box, making it easy to share with family and friends. As for the portion size, the baskets were said to contain the equivalent of two medium portions of fries.
As it turns out, the basket of fries idea isn't just a figment of the imagination. Even the McDonald's website lists the basket of fries, showing golden spuds atop yellow and white striped paper in an open-faced red cardboard box with the chain's familiar golden M on the side. McDonald's lists the baskets as containing 630 calories each, with 30 grams of total fat and 520 milligrams of sodium.
Are McDonald's baskets of fries available nationwide?
So, the million-dollar question is, where can you find McDonald's baskets of fries? The answer still appears to be unclear. As noted above, many locations in the southern U.S. offer it on their menu, and it can be found on the McDonald's online menu as well, but it doesn't seem to be available everywhere yet. While many YouTubers and TikTokers have reported finding baskets of fries for less than $5, others have failed to find the baskets, sharing their struggles online.
The best bet for fans of the Golden Arches' is to check menus or the McDonald's app for local availability. While social media stars have highlighted the novelty, others have noted that a basket of fries isn't necessarily the best choice monetarily, and that customers may be better off just ordering a large fry. A quick glance at the McDonald's app reveals a cost of nearly $6 for two medium fries (the equivalent of a basket) and $3.69 for a large fry.
Whether McDonald's customers can find the mythical basket of fries or not, there are plenty of easy ways to upgrade a regular order of fries. Curious customers can dip them in maple syrup or honey for a sweet, salty combo or order an ice cream for another sweet, salty treat. Those who are really daring may even opt to top McDonald's legendary burgers with fries, adding a salty crunch to an already satisfying savory experience.