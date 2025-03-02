We Found The Worst Polar Seltzer Flavor
Polar Seltzer has been around since the early 1800s, quietly waiting for the rest of America to catch on to the magic that is effervescent water. And catch on they have. According to The Brainy Insights, "The sparkling water market was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93.8 billion by 2030." As people cut back on alcoholic beverages and try to maintain overall healthier diets, the sparkling water craze has hit an all-time fever pitch. To keep up with market demand, as well as a flood of competitors, many legacy carbonated beverage brands like Polar Seltzer have come out with a wide variety of flavors for customers to choose from.
We sipped and ahhh'd our way through 20 Polar Seltzer flavors which we ranked from best to worst, and while the top three were similarly refreshing, the bottom flavor is one that we really did not resonate with. Pink Apple & Lemon might sound good at face value, but in our opinion, the content doesn't hold up to the branding. We found that it not only had an artificial aftertaste, but it also lacked the lemon flavor promised by its name. But, to be honest, we're not sure if a twist of lemon would've helped its sour, off-putting taste.
Pink Apple & Lemon Polar Seltzer has fans divided
Reviews of PInk Apple & Lemon are split on Reddit, with some people labeling it as Polar Seltzer's weakest flavor, while others rave that it's the best one. The best way to figure out your true feelings about this flavor is by seeing how it stacks up to other flavors in Polar Seltzer's repertoire. You can try Pink Lemon & Apple alongside Strawberry Watermelon, Ginger Lime Mule, Toasted Coconut, Blackberry Mango, and Orange Vanilla in the Seltzer Water Sampler, which features 18 cans.
Polar Seltzer is still owned and operated by fourth-generation descendants of Dennis Crowley, the man who invented "the world's best-tasting bubble recipe." It has endured the beverage industry's many ups and downs over the years, and remains a go-to brand for many seltzer-water drinkers — which is why we were so surprised that it struggled during our blind best seltzer brands taste test, where it also ranked lowest.
However, all flavored Polar Seltzers are made with only two ingredients — carbonated water and natural flavors — so this might be a case of different strokes (or tastes) for different folks. If you do find yourself cracking open a Polar Seltzer flavor that you don't love, it's easily salvageable by mixing into an effervescent cocktail of your choosing. We recommend something delicious and citrusy, like this spiced ranch water recipe.