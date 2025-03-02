We Found The Worst Polar Seltzer Flavor

Polar Seltzer has been around since the early 1800s, quietly waiting for the rest of America to catch on to the magic that is effervescent water. And catch on they have. According to The Brainy Insights, "The sparkling water market was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93.8 billion by 2030." As people cut back on alcoholic beverages and try to maintain overall healthier diets, the sparkling water craze has hit an all-time fever pitch. To keep up with market demand, as well as a flood of competitors, many legacy carbonated beverage brands like Polar Seltzer have come out with a wide variety of flavors for customers to choose from.

We sipped and ahhh'd our way through 20 Polar Seltzer flavors which we ranked from best to worst, and while the top three were similarly refreshing, the bottom flavor is one that we really did not resonate with. Pink Apple & Lemon might sound good at face value, but in our opinion, the content doesn't hold up to the branding. We found that it not only had an artificial aftertaste, but it also lacked the lemon flavor promised by its name. But, to be honest, we're not sure if a twist of lemon would've helped its sour, off-putting taste.