Soups are one of the key dishes that people love and expect from Panera. But if you want to pick up a few extra orders of soup from the restaurant or even a few containers of premade soup at your local grocery store, it's important to store the soup properly to avoid spoilage. You might, however, be surprised to learn that Panera doesn't recommend keeping its café-bought soups in the fridge. Instead, whether you opt for chicken noodle, creamy tomato bisque, or one of Panera's new soup flavors, you can easily freeze both store- and café-bought soups to be reheated and enjoyed anytime you please.

When freezing soups bought fresh from Panera's bakeries and cafés, it's important to note that these soups should only be kept in the freezer for two to three months. Unopened premade soups bought from the grocery store can be kept in the freezer much longer — for around nine months. In this case, it's best to freeze the soup before the use-by date in its original packaging. There are other ways of preparing and freezing the soups, though.