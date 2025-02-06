The Crucial Step To Follow After Thawing Frozen Soup

During the wintertime, there's nothing better than a bowl of soup with a side of crusty bread to warm you up. Regardless of your flavor preferences and dietary restrictions, there really is a soup out there for everyone, which is perhaps why it's such a beloved dish across the world. Beyond being extremely comforting and versatile, most soup recipes are pretty substantial, too; it's unlikely that you won't have at least a bowl or two leftover to enjoy later. If you've got a bunch of extra soup and would rather freeze it to enjoy further down the line, it's important that you know the absolute best ways of thawing and reheating to ensure that you won't be disappointed during round two. One tip, in particular, involves reseasoning it to keep those flavors as vibrant as they were when you first made it.

When you freeze soup, ice crystals can form in it, which is known as freezer burn. Freezer burn happens to frozen food when it is exposed to air. This is completely normal, but when you thaw and reheat soup, those ice crystals don't just disappear into thin air. Rather, they melt into the soup, which can lead to a dilution of the soup's flavor. There are ways to prevent this from happening: One way is to store your soup in an airtight container before freezing it, like these PlasticPro ones from Amazon. This can help prevent air from entering the container and thus can minimize the risk of freezer burn. Nevertheless, it's not a 100% foolproof method, so you should still be prepared to reseason if necessary.

