Review: Truly's Getaway Pack Puts A Tropical Spin On Classic Hard Seltzer Flavors

Nowadays, there are many popular brands in the hard seltzer game, but Truly is perhaps one of the most recognizable names in the running. Truly hard seltzers have been on shelves since 2016, albeit originally in a bottled form. Today, Truly is instantly recognizable thanks to its distinct skinny cans. Unlike 2016, when there were only three available flavors, Truly has expanded its flavor repertoire, offering various flavor packs, higher alcohol flavors, and even canned vodka and tequila sodas.

Besides the classic Truly hard seltzers, which include flavors such as wild berry, strawberry lime, lemon, grapefruit, watermelon, and pineapple, comes the occasional limited-release pack. The latest and greatest limited-release to join the Truly lineup is the Getaway Pack, which features four new yet familiarly fruity flavors: Arctic Berry, Rainforest Retreat, Tropic Like It's Hot, and Mountain Pear-adise.

I've given these new, tropical- and vacation-themed Truly labels a try to see which flavors hit the sweet spot and which are a little lackluster. I've tried just about every Truly flavor out there and have also ranked spiked teas in the past, so I knew I was up to the challenge. Some of my criteria in reviewing these seltzers included how good they tasted and if they lived up to their purported flavor. I've also considered if a flavor felt particularly refreshing or extra delicious, but also if any had a particularly odd or unsavory taste.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.