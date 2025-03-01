The Italian Version Of Hot Chocolate That Should Be On Your Bucket List

Traveling to Italy lands on the bucket list of many people, but there's another way to get there without crossing an ocean: through Italian food and drink. Today, we're talking about one luscious hot drink beloved across the entire country and served in most any Italian coffee bar.

That heart- and belly-warming drink is cioccolata calda. In reality, it's a drink most of us already love, at least in an Americanized version. Cioccolata calda means "hot chocolate." You'd ideally be sipping it in a small Italian cafe, pasticceria, or a cioccolateria dedicated to the art of chocolate in all its luscious forms. But, if that trip to Italy isn't a reality yet, you can bide the time with a homemade version in your own kitchen.

Lest you picture squirts of chocolate syrup or little square packets of powdered cocoa mix, get ready for a totally different hot chocolate experience. Compared to American hot chocolate, Italian cioccolata calda is much thicker, creamier, and richer and has a velvety texture. It's also made with real dark chocolate or high-grade unsweetened cocoa powder and a cornstarch thickener. Cioccolata calda has no added ingredients in the cocoa, such as powdered milk, sugar substitutes, or mysterious fillers – just a tiny touch of real sugar, to taste.