The Italian Version Of Hot Chocolate That Should Be On Your Bucket List
Traveling to Italy lands on the bucket list of many people, but there's another way to get there without crossing an ocean: through Italian food and drink. Today, we're talking about one luscious hot drink beloved across the entire country and served in most any Italian coffee bar.
That heart- and belly-warming drink is cioccolata calda. In reality, it's a drink most of us already love, at least in an Americanized version. Cioccolata calda means "hot chocolate." You'd ideally be sipping it in a small Italian cafe, pasticceria, or a cioccolateria dedicated to the art of chocolate in all its luscious forms. But, if that trip to Italy isn't a reality yet, you can bide the time with a homemade version in your own kitchen.
Lest you picture squirts of chocolate syrup or little square packets of powdered cocoa mix, get ready for a totally different hot chocolate experience. Compared to American hot chocolate, Italian cioccolata calda is much thicker, creamier, and richer and has a velvety texture. It's also made with real dark chocolate or high-grade unsweetened cocoa powder and a cornstarch thickener. Cioccolata calda has no added ingredients in the cocoa, such as powdered milk, sugar substitutes, or mysterious fillers – just a tiny touch of real sugar, to taste.
Make your own Italian cioccolata calda at home
Whether you prefer real dark-chocolate chunks, unsweetened dark cocoa powder, or both, the ingredients for making Italian hot chocolate are readily available in most supermarkets. You'll find genuine dark chocolate in bars, buttons, or chunks; Avoid milk chocolate or flavored bars, as they'll defeat the whole purpose of making authentic cioccolata calda.
When choosing cocoa powder, steer clear of cocoa mixes with additives, instead choosing pure, natural versions whenever possible. The quickest way to find unsweetened dark cocoa powder is in a supermarket baking aisle or by ordering online (we like Anthony's Organic). Several mainstreams food companies offer this option. Be aware of terms like black cocoa and Dutch process, and ones with higher fat content, which generally indicates less starch and a creamier texture.
Many Italian chefs create cioccolata calda using both chocolate and cocoa powder. To do that at home, use whole or 2% milk, chopped dark/bittersweet chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder, cornstarch, a couple of teaspoons sugar, and a pinch of salt. Quantities come down to personal preference, but think less milk and sugar and more chocolate and cocoa powder. You'll basically mix the dry ingredients in a bowl, make a separate cornstarch slurry, and heat the milk on your stovetop. Add the dry ingredients to the warm milk, and gently stir until melted and creamy. Thicken, as needed, with the cornstarch mixture, then serve and enjoy!