Electric mixers make light work of whipping up cake batters, frosting, and Italian meringue. But, if your machine is on the fritz and you're craving a chocolate-frosted yellow cake, you can simply beat the butter and sugar by hand using nothing but a bowl, a fork, and a wooden spoon. While this old-school technique takes more time, it's just as effective as using a mixer. Just be prepared to give your arm a culinary workout.

The first step is to use softened butter — if you can easily press a finger into it and it leaves an indentation, it's at the perfect sweet spot. To encourage your butter to soften faster, simply cut it into small cubes and lay it out on a plate. Alternatively, soften your butter under a hot glass — fill a tumbler with boiling water, decant the liquid after five minutes, and upturn the glass over your stick of butter so it's fully covered. The heat from the glass will work its magic and after about 15 minutes, the butter should become spreadable.

Mash your sugar and softened butter together with a fork until well incorporated. Then switch your fork for a wooden spoon and beat the mixture together manually with nothing but elbow grease. After 10-15 minutes the butter and sugar will develop a light and fluffy consistency as air is whipped into the mixture. If your arm gets tired, take a little break and return to it once you're rested.