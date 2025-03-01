The Case For Roasting Potatoes On A Bed Of Salt

If you thought making baked potatoes was a done deal — just cover with foil and pop in the oven — this is something you want to hear. Ditch the foil, check your salt supply, and get ready for a whole new spud perspective. After trying this alternative method for baked potatoes, you may never return to the standard "one and done" approach. We're talking roasting whole potatoes on a bed of salt.

There's two divine things about this potato-transforming oven trick. First, it's almost as easy as making standard baked potatoes, with only a handful of ingredients involved, and very little extra time in the oven. Second, it could easily be the best roasted-slash-baked potatoes you've ever had. That's because nestling them in a hot-salt culinary sauna steams them to fluffy spud heaven with little fussing or fiddling.

And about the typical uneven baking while your tummy rumbles with hunger? Gone. Using this method, the moisture that's naturally released when potatoes cook gets captured in the salt bed underneath — evenly permeating the potatoes with salty steam while simultaneously softening and seasoning them. If you love a crispy jacket on your tubers (and who doesn't), there's an easy solution for that, one that takes place in the final 15 to 20 minutes of cooking time. Plenty of potato hacks exist, each valuable in its own way — but roasted salt-bed tubers could fundamentally change your tater game.