What's Up With Gas Station Hard-Boiled Eggs?
Foodies on the road would be hard pressed to find a gas station that doesn't sell peeled, hard-boiled eggs individually-wrapped in plastic. Multiple TikToks have been made fun of these pre-boiled eggs and asking, "Who actually eats those?" (Oeuf apologists have also taken comments sections to sound off their defenses of the snack.)
These bad boys are typically stocked in gas station refrigerators alongside yogurt cups, string cheese, salami sticks, cellophane-wrapped lunchmeat sandwiches, and washed grapes in a plastic cup. They're commonly (inexplicably) sold in pairs, and swimming in excess liquid that splashes out a little when you peel open the packaging (nice). That solution often includes citric acid and sodium benzoate, harmless preservatives, or else the liquid is pickling brine, which also helps naturally extend shelf life. Despite their sketchy appearance, those gas station bobbles aren't packed with any apparent weird chemical additives. The ingredients label for a hard-boiled egg duo by Great Day Farms hilariously reads just "INGREDIENTS: HARD COOKED EGGS. CONTAINS: EGGS."
They're protein-packed, portable, and not as weird as you might think, actually
Some varieties of pickled gas station eggs are bright beet-red in hue, are packaged with beet pieces, and include ingredients like apple cider vinegar, sugar, and cinnamon. The salt and vinegar flavored pickled hard-boiled eggs from Bay View Brand are commonly spied, and Sauder's even makes a hot buffalo flavor. One Instagram foodie who rolled the dice with these buffalo eggs summed up the experience with resignation, but without regret: "They were a delicious lunch. But, I gambled and I lost. Sometimes you win, but still lose in the end."
Beyond flavor, the on-the-road versatility of hard-boiled eggs cannot be overstated. One egg packs 6-7 grams of protein, a nutrition-forward lean protein that's less sugary than packaged protein bars, helping avoid an energy crash. Hitting a roadside diner can similarly marr a foodie's focus on the road (nothin' to make you sleepy like housing a heavy, caloric burger during a pitstop). Per U.S. News & World Report, holistic health coach Natalie Taggart recommends opting for protein-rich snacks during road trips like skim milk cheese sticks, tuna, yogurt, roasted nuts, beef jerky, sunflower seeds, and (surprise) hard-boiled eggs.
Those packaged, peeled eggs are ultra-portable and easy to eat while driving. The appeal has spread to retailers beyond the gas station, too. Whole Foods now sells resealable bags of peeled hard-boiled eggs, and the offering plays a starring role in Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box (all hail the humble egg).