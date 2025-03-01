What's Up With Gas Station Hard-Boiled Eggs?

Some varieties of pickled gas station eggs are bright beet-red in hue, are packaged with beet pieces, and include ingredients like apple cider vinegar, sugar, and cinnamon. The salt and vinegar flavored pickled hard-boiled eggs from Bay View Brand are commonly spied, and Sauder's even makes a hot buffalo flavor. One Instagram foodie who rolled the dice with these buffalo eggs summed up the experience with resignation, but without regret: "They were a delicious lunch. But, I gambled and I lost. Sometimes you win, but still lose in the end."

Beyond flavor, the on-the-road versatility of hard-boiled eggs cannot be overstated. One egg packs 6-7 grams of protein, a nutrition-forward lean protein that's less sugary than packaged protein bars, helping avoid an energy crash. Hitting a roadside diner can similarly marr a foodie's focus on the road (nothin' to make you sleepy like housing a heavy, caloric burger during a pitstop). Per U.S. News & World Report, holistic health coach Natalie Taggart recommends opting for protein-rich snacks during road trips like skim milk cheese sticks, tuna, yogurt, roasted nuts, beef jerky, sunflower seeds, and (surprise) hard-boiled eggs.

Those packaged, peeled eggs are ultra-portable and easy to eat while driving. The appeal has spread to retailers beyond the gas station, too. Whole Foods now sells resealable bags of peeled hard-boiled eggs, and the offering plays a starring role in Starbucks' Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box (all hail the humble egg).