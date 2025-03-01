Matchstick Vs Shoestring Fries: Is There A Difference?
French fries are a testament to the sheer versatility that the humble potato holds. From thick wedges and wavy slabs to curlies that look like they defy physics, they come in all of the shapes and sizes that you can imagine. Of all the types of fries out there, nowhere is the line between two varieties as razor-thin as it is between matchstick fries and shoestring fries. Nearly identical at first glance, they have probably left you wondering more than once: "Is there even a difference?" As it turns out, there is and, while subtle, it's just enough to distinguish the two from one another.
At restaurants and diners, both matchstick and shoestring potatoes usually come in a golden brown-edged pile of haystack-like fries, all coddled up next to a dipping sauce on the plate. They are exceptionally thin and wispy. Unless you've got a ruler for precise measurement, you might not notice the nuance that much. However, as the name suggests, matchstick fries are often medium in length, lending an image of actual matchsticks to the imagination. Whereas shoestring fries tend to be longer and more stringy, much like — you guessed it — shoestrings. This may seem like a small difference, but it can affect many other aspects of these two fries varieties.
What are matchstick fries?
Although there are no set rules, matchstick fries tend to be around ⅛ inch thick, which you can easily achieve using a mandolin or a vegetable slicer. Unlike regular French fries, which require two rounds of deep-frying, these slim fries need only one trip into the hot oil. After 3 to 5 minutes, your batch of fries should be ready to eat.
Matchstick fries offer very little interior fluff, almost to the point of weightlessness. Instead, their main allure lies in the brittle crisp that instantly shatters as you bite into them. However, for some, this thinness also means that matchstick fries often leave something to be desired. It could be a bit of extra volume for a more satisfying bite or a sturdiness that would hold up better with dipping sauces.
As for the serving, the matchstick fries are no different from most fry varieties out there. On their own, a basket full of matchstick fries can make a phenomenal snack, especially after a quick toss with grated cheese or chopped herbs. You can also serve them alongside hearty main courses such as steak, burgers, etc., and not worry about an overly full stomach thanks to their delicate texture.
What are shoestring fries?
Due to their lengthy shape, medium or large potatoes are ideal choices for shoestring fries. Much like matchstick fries, there also isn't a precise number for how thin you should actually cut potatoes for your shoestring fries. It ranges from ⅛ inch to ¼ inch, depending on personal preferences. Unsurprisingly, this means that they are all about crispiness, coupled with an airy texture that feels very light on the palate. When you're making these fries, take all the necessary steps to ensure that they come out as crispy as possible. This includes soaking them in cold water to remove excess starch, drying them well so there is no residual moisture, and refrying the batches only after they have slightly cooled down to give the starch enough time to retrograde.
Considering just how thin shoestring fries are, smothering them in a luscious sauce or melted cheese will only leave you with soggy fries. Rather, just a sprinkle of spices or a small drizzle of truffle oil will do wonders in the flavor department. Sometimes, even something as simple as a plate of shoestring garlic parmesan fries can taste like pure heaven.
Thanks to their slightly more significant length and girth, however, shoestring fries do have a better fighting chance than matchsticks when it comes to dipping sauces. Wrapped around a fork or bent in half with your fingers, they can still take on ketchup, garlic aioli, or mayonnaise. With a dipping sauce for a companion, shoestring fries not only taste less dry but also take on a tangy richness that makes them more exciting.