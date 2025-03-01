Matchstick Vs Shoestring Fries: Is There A Difference?

French fries are a testament to the sheer versatility that the humble potato holds. From thick wedges and wavy slabs to curlies that look like they defy physics, they come in all of the shapes and sizes that you can imagine. Of all the types of fries out there, nowhere is the line between two varieties as razor-thin as it is between matchstick fries and shoestring fries. Nearly identical at first glance, they have probably left you wondering more than once: "Is there even a difference?" As it turns out, there is and, while subtle, it's just enough to distinguish the two from one another.

At restaurants and diners, both matchstick and shoestring potatoes usually come in a golden brown-edged pile of haystack-like fries, all coddled up next to a dipping sauce on the plate. They are exceptionally thin and wispy. Unless you've got a ruler for precise measurement, you might not notice the nuance that much. However, as the name suggests, matchstick fries are often medium in length, lending an image of actual matchsticks to the imagination. Whereas shoestring fries tend to be longer and more stringy, much like — you guessed it — shoestrings. This may seem like a small difference, but it can affect many other aspects of these two fries varieties.