Saucepans Vs Sauciers: Are They The Same Thing?

The humble saucepan is the workhorse of the home kitchen, used for everything from cooking soups to steaming vegetables. The saucier, on the other hand, is less commonly found in domestic settings, but is an essential part of any commercial kitchen's battery of cookware. As the name suggests, it's primarily used for making sauces, so what makes it different from the saucepan that you know and love?

The key difference between these two pieces of cookware lies in the shape. A saucepan has straight high sides, while a saucier is flatter with sides that curve in towards the base. It's a small difference, but it ultimately determines how you use these pans. There are other differences such as the price and the fact that saucepans are generally available in more sizes, which might not be defining features, but something that will impact which one you decide to buy and if you need both.