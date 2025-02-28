The Hysterical Reason Pumpernickel Bread Got Its Name

Whether you're making a hearty sandwich requiring a bread that's up to the challenge or looking for an ideal dipper to accompany your favorite soup or stew recipe, a piece of dark, rich pumpernickel bread is a sure bet. While also a type of rye bread, pumpernickel is distinctly different from rye bread in its ingredients and baking process. Pumpernickel bread is both darker and more moist than typical rye bread as it is made with rye meal and baked for a longer time. Further, the difference between American and German pumpernickel bread also amounts to variances in taste and texture. While the American style is lighter and sweeter, the German version is much more dense, less sweet, and usually formed into square slices sans crust. The most interesting thing about pumpernickel in its various forms, however, has to be its hilarious name. Inspired by the gastrointestinal distress often accompanying consumption, the bread's name, pumpernickel, anecdotally translates to fart demon or devil's farts.

Breaking down the etymology, "pumpern" means to fart or break wind, while "nickel" refers to the name Nicholas, which was then associated with goblins, demons, and devils. It really makes every bite of the bread that much more enjoyable, knowing it has a silly backstory and a delicious taste. What's more, you can prepare your own easy pumpernickel bread recipe to taste as heavenly as you'd like, providing a number of practical and tasty uses for different dishes to enjoy.