How Is Chicken Shawarma Any Different Than Grilled Chicken?

Chicken shawarma is a delicious Middle Eastern street food that combines tender slices of meat with warming, aromatic spices to create a unique meal beloved in many different parts of the world. While the dish is essentially cooked chicken at its heart, it's got so much more to it than your average piece of meat.

There are a few key differences between regular grilled chicken and chicken shawarma, starting with the preparation. Chicken shawarma is generously marinated in a mix of Middle Eastern spices like cumin, paprika, turmeric, and cinnamon. The meat is left to soak up the aromatic flavors for at least a few hours, and often overnight.

Yogurt or lemon juice is sometimes added to help tenderize the chicken further, and thighs are usually used as they tend to be juicier. Unlike typical grilled chicken recipes, chicken shawarma is also traditionally cooked on a vertical rotisserie. To prepare this, the meat is stacked in layers on a spit, forming a cone-like structure that rotates slowly in front of a heat source.