How Is Chicken Shawarma Any Different Than Grilled Chicken?
Chicken shawarma is a delicious Middle Eastern street food that combines tender slices of meat with warming, aromatic spices to create a unique meal beloved in many different parts of the world. While the dish is essentially cooked chicken at its heart, it's got so much more to it than your average piece of meat.
There are a few key differences between regular grilled chicken and chicken shawarma, starting with the preparation. Chicken shawarma is generously marinated in a mix of Middle Eastern spices like cumin, paprika, turmeric, and cinnamon. The meat is left to soak up the aromatic flavors for at least a few hours, and often overnight.
Yogurt or lemon juice is sometimes added to help tenderize the chicken further, and thighs are usually used as they tend to be juicier. Unlike typical grilled chicken recipes, chicken shawarma is also traditionally cooked on a vertical rotisserie. To prepare this, the meat is stacked in layers on a spit, forming a cone-like structure that rotates slowly in front of a heat source.
Traditional chicken shawarma preparation
The word shawarma actually refers to this unique cooking technique, which originated in the Ottoman Empire. As the meat rotates, the outer layers become crispy and caramelized, while the inner layers stay succulent. Thin slices are shaved off the meat as it cooks and stacked again for serving, creating a signature texture.
Chicken shawarma is typically served in a flatbread, lavash, or pita wrap with tahini, hummus, or creamy Lebanese toum (a garlic sauce). Pickles and other vegetables like cabbage or red onion are also often added. The wrap is usually eaten by hand, with more sauce served on the side for dipping.
While regular grilled chicken may be a little more versatile, it doesn't carry quite the same depth of spiced complexity or the unique texture that results from the slow-roasting method of shawarma. Chicken shawarma's distinctive flavor sets it apart from simpler grilled meals, making it a standout dish, unlike any other chicken you've had before.