The Phone App You Didn't Realize Is Perfect For Grocery Shopping Lists
Walking into a grocery store can be so overwhelming. You might find yourself struggling with where to look for specific items or even getting lost, (we're looking at you, Costco, although your free samples can certainly intrigue us and get us distracted enough to spend more money.)
Sometimes, you'll end up forgetting important items or getting so distracted by the endless shelves of snacks or the frozen meal sections that your grocery store trip will become unsuccessful. This is why grocery store lists are vital for the forgetful or for those with large families, etc. However, physical lists don't always make the cut when it comes to having a grocery shopping list that will actually be organized or easy to adjust.
Especially in today's digital age, it's clever to take advantage of the convenience right at your fingertips, without all the hassle of the often forgotten, often crumpled up or swept away, post-it note grocery lists. It's very simple, and you won't have to download another app or even pay for one. For iPhone users, you can use your Reminders app for a customizable, accessible grocery shopping list.
Organizing your grocery lists using Reminders is easy
The most important aspect of creating your list is ensuring your iPhone is updated to IOS 17 or later. You'll also need to have your iCloud turned on. This will secure the list and make sure it's saved for future use/reference. At the bottom of your Reminders app, there is an "add lists" section that you will tap and can offer you the chance to switch your list to categories such as standard, smart list, and groceries, which of course is what we're aiming for. Then you can just add whatever items you want, and there will be an automatic reorder of your items putting them in categories such as produce, dairy, dessert, etc.
You can also make a change in case the Reminders app puts your item in a category that you don't want. You can do this by just dragging the item to another section, or manually starting a new section to make your own category. You can even make the list extra fun by color-coding it and using emojis from your keyboard for a visual aspect. Why not make a cute list to make an often inconvenient trip a bit more enjoyable?
Next time you take a trip to Trader Joe's (we're obsessed with the chain's snacks that we recently ranked), or are looking for some frozen food – such as the many chicken entrees available – we highly recommend using your iPhone Reminders app for your next grocery list.