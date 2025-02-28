Chilled Vs Room Temperature: What's The Best Way To Serve Salsa?

Mexican food is among the most well-known and popular cuisines in the world, and salsa is a quintessential condiment that no meal should ever be without. Whether you're dining at an expensive restaurant or a taco street cart, there are always multiple types of salsas to accompany your dish. When it comes to serving salsas, most recipes don't specify the temperature that best showcases their flavors and textures. So we consulted executive chef Alexis Valera at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for a definitive answer on the best temperature for serving salsa.

Without hesitation, Valera gave us an authoritative response: "Definitely cold — to maintain its quality. However, I prefer salsa that has rested for a day, as the ingredients infuse more, enhancing the flavor." Most salsas contain a few key Mexican-native ingredients, like tomatoes and chili peppers along with herbs, onions, garlic, and lime juice. Chilling fresh raw ingredients in salsas will preserve the zestiness and spice levels of the lime juice and chilis, while also maximizing the crunch of raw onions. Even if you're blending your ingredients properly for a smooth or creamy salsa, the stint in the fridge melds their flavors like a marinade. Plus, if the harsh bite of raw aromatics and the heat of raw chilis is too strong, letting them sit the lime juice-spiked salsa overnight will pickle them, taming their intensity.