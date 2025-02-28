This Unexpected Mixer Will Spice Up Your Gin And Tonics
Though they consist of just two ingredients, gin and tonics are a refreshing blend of bitter, tangy, and sweet flavors. The crisp cocktail is great with the right ratio of the two liquids, but it's even better with an extra ingredient to amp things up. To spice up your next gin and tonic, make it with a splash of pickle juice.
Dressing up cocktails with the sour brine isn't a novel idea — pickle drinks have grown in popularity thanks to the liquid's ability to complement all kinds of spirits. The vinegary flavor and salty aftertaste work well with tangy cocktails, fruity flavors, savory drinks, and more. The brine adds a layer of depth while meshing seamlessly with a drink's palate, which is why summer cocktails are in need of a perfectly pickled upgrade. The brightness of pickle juice elevates gin and tonic's refreshing, juniper-tinged taste and keeps things light while lifting away some of the bitterness.
To get the most out of the pickle juice, make sure to add the right amount when making the cocktail. The drink is often made with two ounces of gin and three ounces of tonic water, so a half ounce of brine will enhance it without making the whole cocktail taste like a pickle jar. Add the gin and juice to an ice-filled glass and top it off with tonic water before stirring well and serving.
What kind of pickle brine should you make a gin and tonic with?
With different types of pickles to choose from, there are a multitude of uniquely-flavored brines you can use to amp up your gin and tonics. The most common kind is a dill pickle, which has a standard vinegary, salted flavor that many people associate with pickles. The brine also contains fresh dill, a grassy, citrusy herb that's sure to complement a bold gin and tonic cocktail. The drink is dressed up with lime slices and lime balm, which give it a zingy flair.
The straightforward taste of dill pickle brine is also a good choice when adding liqueurs to your gin and tonic. When making the drink with something like elderflower liqueur, for example, you don't want the pickle brine to completely distract from its taste. The floral, fruity, aromatic liqueur is balanced out by the vinegary brine without having its flavors muted.
For a gin and tonic that's on the sweeter side, make it with the juice from bread and butter pickles. Their brine is made with sugar and sweet onions, as well as coriander and celery seeds. The mix of sweet ingredients and earthy flavors works well with a makrut lime and blood orange gin and tonic. The bold acidity of both the lime and orange is tempered slightly by the sweet brine, while the addition of coriander adds depth to the cocktail.