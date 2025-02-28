This Unexpected Mixer Will Spice Up Your Gin And Tonics

Though they consist of just two ingredients, gin and tonics are a refreshing blend of bitter, tangy, and sweet flavors. The crisp cocktail is great with the right ratio of the two liquids, but it's even better with an extra ingredient to amp things up. To spice up your next gin and tonic, make it with a splash of pickle juice.

Dressing up cocktails with the sour brine isn't a novel idea — pickle drinks have grown in popularity thanks to the liquid's ability to complement all kinds of spirits. The vinegary flavor and salty aftertaste work well with tangy cocktails, fruity flavors, savory drinks, and more. The brine adds a layer of depth while meshing seamlessly with a drink's palate, which is why summer cocktails are in need of a perfectly pickled upgrade. The brightness of pickle juice elevates gin and tonic's refreshing, juniper-tinged taste and keeps things light while lifting away some of the bitterness.

To get the most out of the pickle juice, make sure to add the right amount when making the cocktail. The drink is often made with two ounces of gin and three ounces of tonic water, so a half ounce of brine will enhance it without making the whole cocktail taste like a pickle jar. Add the gin and juice to an ice-filled glass and top it off with tonic water before stirring well and serving.