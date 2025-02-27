Amp Up Your Homemade Lattes With This Sweet Bourbon Syrup

If you can't find it in stores, homemaking the syrup is still possible. For 1 cup of maple syrup, use 2 cups of bourbon, and an optional addition like lemon juice, vanilla extract, toasted nuts, or even sweet potato. Start by boiling the bourbon, then immediately bring it to a simmer for around 10 minutes. Then add the remaining ingredients, continue simmering for another 10 minutes, and refrigerate once it's cooled down.

Adding this syrup to lattes, you only need to mix it with your dairy of choice and whisk the coffee shots in later on. That's it — barely any extra effort, leaving more room for other changes. For example, you can sprinkle brown sugar over the milk foam and torch it to make a bourbon brulée latte. Cinnamon is another fantastic way to layer in warmth, this time with a hint of spice. Keeping things simpler, drizzling the syrup over the top or adding a pinch of shaved chocolate also works.

Not just lattes, but other coffee drinks could also use the bourbon maple upgrade. A hot cup of mocha already sounds quite lovely, but it's pure heaven when laced with the syrup's sweet warmth. We also have Irish coffee — a concoction of coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream. Needless to say, a splash of bourbon maple syrup fits right in. If nothing else, a regular cold brew stirred with syrup and a splash of milk is just the simple yet different caffeine fix you've been looking for.