How To Season And Cook Chicken For A Winning Tortilla Soup

When it comes to the different cuts of chicken to season, cook, shred, and then add to a pot of tortilla soup, breasts or thighs are often the go-to. If you want to skip a few steps, you could also repurpose a leftover rotisserie chicken from last night's dinner. When making your own chicken, you can go beyond simply traditional salt and pepper. However, keep it relatively mild, maybe with garlic powder or chili powder. Why? The chicken will join a flavorful broth and other spices like cumin or dried oregano, and you don't want to confuse or overwhelm your palate. Whatever you choose, don't use old spices, a major mistake everybody makes with chicken tortilla soup.

When the chicken is seasoned, cook it separately before shredding the poultry and stirring it into the soup. Another option is to cook the chicken directly in the broth and remove it when it has reached an internal temperature of around 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Shred it apart, then toss the chicken back in the pot. When the soup is ready to eat, finish it off with tortilla strips for crunch to contrast with the tender chicken. A garnish of cilantro, diced avocado, sour cream, or a dash of hot sauce will complement the chicken and other ingredients floating in the bowl.