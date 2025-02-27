How Many Oreos Actually Come In A Family Size Pack?

If you need to buy in bulk at the grocery store, choosing nonperishable food or food that has a longer shelf life can be highly beneficial. For those planning to make a big dessert spread, buying Oreos in bulk is a pretty sweet idea, but which pack should you buy? Packaged Oreos range in number from a small sleeve of four to a family-size pack which contains 48 cookies and a party pack of over 60. There is some variation among different styles of Oreos, which include minis, fudge-covered, specialty flavors, and more. With that said, there are plenty of advantages to buying a large pack of Oreos if you intend to share them — or not!

The value for a family-size pack of Oreos when compared to a smaller size is clear to see. For example, the price for a family pack of Oreo cookies weighing in at 18.12 ounces costs $4.99 at Target and a party pack weighing 24.16 ounces costs $5.99. Meanwhile, a 10-count package of individually wrapped sleeves of four cookies each –- amounting to a total of 40 cookies and weighing 15.9 ounces –- costs $6.99 from Target. Again, if you're planning to buy in bulk and use a lot of Oreos in your next dessert dish, it would behoove you to choose something with less packaging and more cookies at a lower price point. And there are plenty of creative ways to put this surplus of sweets to work in the kitchen.