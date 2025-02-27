How Many Oreos Actually Come In A Family Size Pack?
If you need to buy in bulk at the grocery store, choosing nonperishable food or food that has a longer shelf life can be highly beneficial. For those planning to make a big dessert spread, buying Oreos in bulk is a pretty sweet idea, but which pack should you buy? Packaged Oreos range in number from a small sleeve of four to a family-size pack which contains 48 cookies and a party pack of over 60. There is some variation among different styles of Oreos, which include minis, fudge-covered, specialty flavors, and more. With that said, there are plenty of advantages to buying a large pack of Oreos if you intend to share them — or not!
The value for a family-size pack of Oreos when compared to a smaller size is clear to see. For example, the price for a family pack of Oreo cookies weighing in at 18.12 ounces costs $4.99 at Target and a party pack weighing 24.16 ounces costs $5.99. Meanwhile, a 10-count package of individually wrapped sleeves of four cookies each –- amounting to a total of 40 cookies and weighing 15.9 ounces –- costs $6.99 from Target. Again, if you're planning to buy in bulk and use a lot of Oreos in your next dessert dish, it would behoove you to choose something with less packaging and more cookies at a lower price point. And there are plenty of creative ways to put this surplus of sweets to work in the kitchen.
Clever uses for Oreos
Is there really such a thing as "too much of a good thing?" If you've bought a family-size package of Oreos and are scratching your head as to what to do with the lot of these cookies, there are a number of amazing desserts you can use them for. To start, crush up the cookies or pulse them in a food processor and combine them with melted butter to create the perfect chocolate pie crust, ideal for a black forest cream pie recipe or your favorite no-bake chocolate cheesecake. For an individual serving of delightful dessert, set six Oreos aside to make yourself an Oreo mug cake recipe that fluffs upright in the microwave. There are plenty of ways to take these creamy and chocolatey cookies and dress them up for an unforgettable dessert spread.
Start with a tray of three-ingredient Oreo balls for your next holiday party, which will make quick work of a family-size pack. For a simple classic that never goes out of style, dip individual Oreos in a melty white or milk chocolate fudge or set them up next to a chocolate fountain and let your guests choose their desired level of decadence. Crushed-up, halved, or even whole Oreo cookies also make excellent edible cake and cupcake decorations for cookies and cream-based recipes. You'll be running back to the store for another family-size pack of Oreos before you know it!