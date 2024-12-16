Be The Hero Of Your Next Holiday Party With These 3-Ingredient Oreo Balls

Now for the fun part. Using a scoop for even measuring, spoon chunks of the dough into your hands and roll into even-sized balls. Once formed, place the balls on a lined tray and refrigerate for two hours. Right before you take them out, melt about 5 ounces of chocolate in a double boiler or microwave. Drizzle the chocolate over the balls once you remove the tray. You can use milk, white, or dark chocolate — or a mix of all three.

While the chocolate is still warm, finish the balls by topping them with some colored sprinkles. You can find a variety of Christmas sprinkles in the supermarket right now — try snowflakes or a mix of red and green ones to stand out against the dark Oreo color.

You could also put the cookies in festive paper liners to make them easy to grab or add a small dollop of cream cheese frosting instead of the chocolate drizzle. If you have the time and patience, you could dip each ball in melted white chocolate and pipe some snowman faces or candy canes on top. No matter what toppings or variations you choose, these Oreo balls are sure to be a hit at any holiday gathering.