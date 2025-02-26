The US Grocery Chain With The Worst Bakery Croissant

There's nothing like a fresh, buttery croissant to start off a lazy weekend or make a busy morning more bearable. But not everyone has a bakery on their doorstep or the time to hunt one down when a craving hits. Enter the humble grocery store croissant. Many U.S. supermarkets offer solid in-house options, often in convenient multi-packs that can last the week.

One bakery section that's easy to overlook is Target's. Though compact, it features a range of pastries from the store's Favorite Day brand, including buns, muffins, donuts, and more. But while we'd love to tell you to steer your shopping cart right toward the croissants, the Favorite Day all-butter minis are one item better left on the shelf.

In a comprehensive taste test of 10 popular chain grocery store croissants, Tasting Table ranked Target's Favorite Day all butter mini croissants last in terms of taste, texture, and freshness. Despite their enticing, golden-brown exterior, these tiny guys failed to deliver on the essential traits of a great croissant.