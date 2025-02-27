This Starbucks Drink Has More Calories Than Anything Else On The Menu

Health is wealth, and if you'd like to bring that mantra to your Starbucks order, there are a few ways to reduce drink calories. It's easy to skip straight to these absolute best low-calorie Starbucks drinks, ranked. Teas, Refreshers, and more basic coffee options (like a trusty Caffè Latte) all contain fewer calories. And if you're wondering, can you get any sugar-free syrups at Starbucks? The answer is yes; pick from flavors like vanilla or hazelnut, adding one calorie or less to your cup.

Speaking of customizations, extra syrup shots could be rocketing your drink calories more than you realize. Do you know that cinnamon syrup adds 21 calories per pump? And caramel adds 18 calories? Skipping the customized syrups is one method of reducing your caloric intake at Starbucks. Milk matters, too. Almond milk has the lowest calorie count, with approximately 80 calories per tall Latte, while whole milk contains a whopping 180. You could also opt for no whipped cream on more decadent drinks to easily shave off that extra 116 calories.

It's important to acknowledge the purpose behind more mindful Starbucks consumption. Calories alone aren't a marker of healthiness; high-scoring drinks are frequently recommended to boost energy levels, aid recovery, and provide general nourishment. The problem usually lies in mainstream chains, where high-calorie beverages are often synonymous with higher levels of sugar and saturated fats. These are both risk factors for heart disease. It's not necessarily down to quantity, but quality.