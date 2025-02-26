Are Pizza Hut Wings Gluten-Free? Here's What We Know

Ordering gluten-free at a pizza place is always going to be tough, so if you find yourself grabbing some food from Pizza Hut, you might find yourself gravitating to the wings. Eating anywhere can present big challenges for anyone who is gluten-free, but with a menu focused not just on pizza but breadsticks, melts, pasta, and cinnamon rolls, Pizza Hut presents a huge challenge. Occasionally, the time comes when your friends or family are craving some Pizza Hut stuffed crust, and you don't want to be a downer, so you need to play along. That essentially leaves you with only two obvious options, assuming you aren't a vegetarian too: the fries and wings.

Well, we have some bad news for you: Pizza Hut's wings come in three forms, and none of them are good for people who need to eat gluten-free. The boneless wings are a clear no-go because they are coated in batter. Then there are crispy wings and traditional wings, which is where it gets a little ambiguous. According to Pizza Hut's allergen list, the crispy bone-in wings also contain gluten, presumably to help with that crunch. The traditional wings don't have gluten in them, but can't be guaranteed to be gluten-free because they are prepared using equipment that also handles products with gluten. If you are only sensitive to gluten this might not deter you, but that's a risk only you can weigh.