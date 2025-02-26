The Chain Restaurant Nachos We'd Never Order Again For The Same Price

Whether it's a fast-food chain, sit-down restaurant, or your local Mexican-American eatery, there are many places where you can order a plate of nachos. When it comes to chain restaurants specifically, not all of the places you can chow down on a platter of tortilla chips piled with toppings like avocado, tomatoes, and melted cheese are equal. To prevent you from an unsavory meal, we went out to rank the best and worst nachos at chain restaurants — and the worst option might be surprising. It's Taco Bell.

Now, we know there's a loyal fan base that might not be pleased with this ranking, but our writer had solid reasons for the choice. Taco Bell's Nachos BellGrande is the variation of the dish that took the worst spot, with its smaller loaded beef nachos ranked just one spot higher. For the Nachos BellGrande specifically, our writer thought the price was one of the biggest issues. That's because the fast-food nachos were more than double the price of the smaller offering. We found the pricing issue to be true in Queens, New York, where the loaded beef nachos are just $2.99 — and it's a jump to $7.39 for the Nachos BellGrande.