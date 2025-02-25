You May Need To Replace Your Wooden Spoon Sooner Than You Think

Experts suggest that the best way to stop worrying about cooking with a wooden spoon is good maintenance. So long as your spoon is well-kept, you only need to replace it every five years or so. By taking care of it, you will maximize the lifespan of this kitchen staple. From how you wash it to maintaining the wood, the porosity of these spoons means they need particular care to not only keep them functional and in good shape (literally), but bacteria-free as well.

Avoid the dishwasher at all costs and rather wash your wooden spoon by hand. Because the wood is porous, you don't want your spoon soaking in water for a long period of time. This would allow it to absorb the moisture, swell, then warp, crack, or become flaky, which can result in splinters dropping into your food. A quick wash in hot water with mild dish soap does the trick, then leave it to dry completely before packing it away.

To level up your washing process and prevent odors, first cover the surfaces of your spoon in baking soda or rub them with a sliced lemon (a trick also perfect for tackling tough cutting board stains). Leave to stand in the solution for a couple of minutes, then wash well with dish soap and water. Once dry, it's a good idea to lightly oil your wooden spoon to replace the natural moisture of the wood, which keeps it firm and healthy. Don't use your cooking oils, though. Instead, opt for something like linseed oil, walnut oil, mineral oil, or beeswax. Whatever you choose, these need to absorb completely into the wooden spoon before the next use.