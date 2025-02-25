You May Need To Replace Your Wooden Spoon Sooner Than You Think
Wooden spoons have been used for generations as the ultimate utensil for time-consuming cooking. In addition to not conducting heat or altering the cooking temperature, remaining sturdy throughout the process, and being void of any chemical reactions to your food, wooden spoons are also quite versatile. They can help to reduce foam when boiling ingredients in a pot, can aid in venting steam, and can be utilized for all other kinds of techniques like poking a cake, measuring reductions, and shaping foods. However, wooden spoons have a limited lifespan and do actually need to be replaced. Here are the signs to look out for that will tell you when it is time to wave goodbye to your trusty old wooden spoon in favor of a new one.
Wood is naturally porous, so it can develop cracks and splits as it is exposed to moisture from washing or cooking, extreme heat, and drying without oil care. These cracks and splits are heaven for bacteria, which lodge in the spaces and thrive with all the food sources provided to them. Deep stains are another indication, as this generally means that oils and food residue have been absorbed so deeply into the spoon that they cannot be removed. Additionally, your wooden spoon can sometimes hold odors and even flavors, which can carry to other dishes. Lastly, if your spoon feels oddly rough or gets soft and flaky, it's time to toss it in the trash.
Good care can add years to your wooden spoon
Experts suggest that the best way to stop worrying about cooking with a wooden spoon is good maintenance. So long as your spoon is well-kept, you only need to replace it every five years or so. By taking care of it, you will maximize the lifespan of this kitchen staple. From how you wash it to maintaining the wood, the porosity of these spoons means they need particular care to not only keep them functional and in good shape (literally), but bacteria-free as well.
Avoid the dishwasher at all costs and rather wash your wooden spoon by hand. Because the wood is porous, you don't want your spoon soaking in water for a long period of time. This would allow it to absorb the moisture, swell, then warp, crack, or become flaky, which can result in splinters dropping into your food. A quick wash in hot water with mild dish soap does the trick, then leave it to dry completely before packing it away.
To level up your washing process and prevent odors, first cover the surfaces of your spoon in baking soda or rub them with a sliced lemon (a trick also perfect for tackling tough cutting board stains). Leave to stand in the solution for a couple of minutes, then wash well with dish soap and water. Once dry, it's a good idea to lightly oil your wooden spoon to replace the natural moisture of the wood, which keeps it firm and healthy. Don't use your cooking oils, though. Instead, opt for something like linseed oil, walnut oil, mineral oil, or beeswax. Whatever you choose, these need to absorb completely into the wooden spoon before the next use.