This Parchment Paper Trick Makes Organizing Kitchen Drawers A Breeze

Have you been putting off the task of organizing your kitchen drawers? Don't even know where to start? It turns out that there is one easy-peasy, viral parchment paper trick that fast-tracks the process, allowing you the flexibility to get creative with your kitchen drawer layout. As we learned on Instagram, you begin by laying a sheet of parchment paper on the bottom of the emptied drawer. Next, use a utility or craft knife to trim the paper so that it has the same dimensions as the drawer itself. If you don't want to risk harming your drawer, you can always fold the parchment paper instead. After that, simply take the paper with you to your favorite container store.

Although outlets like The Container Store and Ikea provide an array of differently sized and shaped compartments, trays, and holders that can be arranged to suit your needs, figuring out which setup will work harmoniously can be daunting. While you could bring the drawer to the store with you, that would be quite cumbersome — and you might attract a few strange looks. On the other hand, parchment paper is light and compact. With this hack in mind, you can try out different configurations right there in the store until unlocking the perfect combination guaranteed to fit both your organizational needs and the actual drawer itself.

Hot tip: Measure the height of the drawer as well before leaving for the store. This will help ensure that the containers you choose aren't too tall, preventing your drawer from closing properly. Turns out, this kitchen staple is good for more than just baking cookies, so don't sleep on these other parchment paper hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.