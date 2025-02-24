Why You Should Always Drink A Moscow Mule With Well Liquor
The Moscow mule is the ultimate crowd pleaser. With its signature copper mug, spicy ginger beer, and zesty lime kick, it's a cocktail that fits just about any occasion. While the Moscow mule boasts a refined and classic appearance, it doesn't need a top-shelf vodka to truly shine. In fact, it's one of the best cocktails to make with well liquor — the standard, budget-friendly spirits bartenders use when a specific brand isn't requested.
At its core, the classic Moscow mule recipe consists of just a few simple ingredients: vodka, ginger beer, and lime (although here at Tasting Table, we also like to add a homemade, mint-infused simple syrup). Unlike a more spirit-forward cocktail, such as a martini or an old fashioned, the vodka in a Moscow mule only plays a supporting role amidst a dynamic cast of powerful ingredients. Here, the vodka is simply a neutral base for the bold notes from the ginger beer and lime to shine.
Top-shelf vodkas tend to be distilled much more than well vodka to remove as many impurities as possible. This results in an ultra-smooth finish and a flavorful taste. On their own, these vodkas reign supreme in terms of flavor and texture compared to well vodkas, which can contain unpleasant bitter flavors and a harsh aftertaste. In a Moscow mule, however, these undesirable qualities are quickly masked up by the drink's other bright flavors, allowing for a delicious drinking experience without breaking the bank. You'd likely never know you're drinking cheap vodka.
What other drinks should you make with well liquor?
Moscow mules aren't the only cocktail that thrives when using well liquor. Many classic bar staples benefit from the neutral flavors of well liquor, proving that expensive spirits aren't always necessary for an enjoyable mixology experience. For a cheap drink that's similar to a Moscow mule, you can simply make a vodka and ginger beer. It's quite similar to a vodka with ginger ale, but the sophisticated spice of the ginger beer elevates the entire drink, making it one of the most underrated drinks to order at a bar. If you're not a vodka drinker, you could always order a Dark 'n Stormy, which is made with all of the classic Moscow Mule ingredients, but swapping out the vodka for dark well rum.
Summery drinks are incredibly versatile when it comes to liquor. For example, the classic margarita contains a multitude of strong flavors — such as lime juice and triple sec — that vastly overpower the strong flavors of a well tequila. Similarly, the tropical flavors of the citrusy Mai Tai — like orange liqueur — balance beautifully with a blend of light and dark well rums. When combining multiple spirits together, such as in a Long Island Iced Tea, the price of each ingredient can quickly add up. Therefore, well liquors are your best friend, allowing you to create delicious, yet strong drinks on a budget.