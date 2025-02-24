Why You Should Always Drink A Moscow Mule With Well Liquor

The Moscow mule is the ultimate crowd pleaser. With its signature copper mug, spicy ginger beer, and zesty lime kick, it's a cocktail that fits just about any occasion. While the Moscow mule boasts a refined and classic appearance, it doesn't need a top-shelf vodka to truly shine. In fact, it's one of the best cocktails to make with well liquor — the standard, budget-friendly spirits bartenders use when a specific brand isn't requested.

At its core, the classic Moscow mule recipe consists of just a few simple ingredients: vodka, ginger beer, and lime (although here at Tasting Table, we also like to add a homemade, mint-infused simple syrup). Unlike a more spirit-forward cocktail, such as a martini or an old fashioned, the vodka in a Moscow mule only plays a supporting role amidst a dynamic cast of powerful ingredients. Here, the vodka is simply a neutral base for the bold notes from the ginger beer and lime to shine.

Top-shelf vodkas tend to be distilled much more than well vodka to remove as many impurities as possible. This results in an ultra-smooth finish and a flavorful taste. On their own, these vodkas reign supreme in terms of flavor and texture compared to well vodkas, which can contain unpleasant bitter flavors and a harsh aftertaste. In a Moscow mule, however, these undesirable qualities are quickly masked up by the drink's other bright flavors, allowing for a delicious drinking experience without breaking the bank. You'd likely never know you're drinking cheap vodka.