How To Perfectly Bind Meatloaf Without Using Any Eggs
What better comfort food is there than meatloaf? Everyone and their grandmother seemingly has their own special secret recipe for the classic dish, and that kind of diversity is simply beautiful. With so many different add-ins, seasonings, and methods of preparation, meatloaf is wonderfully customizable to suit everyone's preferences of taste, texture, and protein. While many classic meatloaf recipes call for eggs to be used as a binding agent, you don't always have to choose this binder to hold your meatloaf together.
In fact, there are plenty of other options for binding agents that allow you to skip the eggs entirely and still make a world-class meatloaf. Take your pick between such favorites as rice, flaxseeds, potato flakes, cheese, oatmeal, and plant-based egg replacements, or keep it simple with good, old fashioned breadcrumbs. It's entirely up to you to make your meatloaf marvelous.
Between allergy concerns, skyrocketing costs, and other dietary preferences, skipping eggs in favor of an alternative binder is a simple upgrade to your meatloaf's flavor and consistency. There are plenty of ways to incorporate your binding agent so that it keeps your meatloaf together and delicious without disrupting your intended flavor profile. In contrast, you can also let your binder guide your choice of seasonings and proteins if you wish. The truth is, you don't really need eggs nor any binder for your meatloaf if the texture isn't a big concern; whether more dense or a little crumbly, you'll love your loaf.
Cooked rice holds meatloaf together
Using cooked rice instead of eggs to bind your meatloaf will definitely change up the texture of your dish and stretch the protein element even further with a helping of starchy carbs. You'll need to fully cook your rice first before adding it to the meat mixture to ensure a tender and moist meatloaf. Using uncooked rice can lead to undercooked rice in the baking process, which would make for a crunchy and unpleasant texture for your meatloaf. While white rice is a go-to, but brown rice is a good option for more nutrients. You can also pulse up your favorite vegetables in a food processor to include in your rice-filled meatloaf recipe for a well-rounded meal.
When it comes to flavors, consider all of the different types of European cabbage rolls and how many of them include rice. Making a meatloaf that's inspired by a stuffed cabbage recipe can be a great way to fuse different cultures and cuisines together for a brand new take on an old favorite. For example, add a tomato sauce or ketchup crust to the top of your meatloaf before baking and prepare a side dish of caramelized cabbage and onions for a filling meal that's guaranteed to satisfy.
Flaxseed meal works great as a binder
Using flaxseed meal in place of an egg binder is an excellent choice for a meatloaf recipe that's rich in nutrients and can accommodate a variety of diets. Flaxseeds are rich in essential nutrients including Omega-3 fatty acids, and they also create a gel-like texture when combined with a small amount of water, which makes it an ideal egg substitute and binder for a simple meatloaf meal. You can grind the flaxseeds yourself or buy a pre-ground flaxseed meal like Now Foods Organic Flaxseed Meal (available on Amazon) for convenience. Mixing up flaxseed meal with lean ground beef or swapping in ground turkey along with your favorite spices and other wholesome ingredients will make a healthy and balanced meal that can accommodate a keto or low-carb diet depending on what else you mix in and serve as a side dish.
To prepare a meatloaf that uses flaxseed meal as a binding agent, simply start by combining your meat, seasonings, and any veggies or other additions together before placing in an oven-safe dish for baking. For those looking to take the meat out of meatloaf, you can also make an entirely plant-based recipe using lentils, mushrooms, chickpeas, or plant-based meat substitutes. The addition of ground flaxseed meal as a binder will provide both the structural stability and nutritional value that your veggie or vegan loaf needs for a wholesome and delicious meal.
Potato flakes add extra flavor
For those who really love the "meat and potatoes" aspect of meatloaf, potato flakes are the best binder to swap in place of eggs for a satisfying meal. Using potato flakes is also a staple ingredient in many gluten-free meatloaf recipes. The advantages of instant potato flakes as a binding agent include a moist and tender meatloaf that can also have added flavor, depending on the style and seasonings of potato flakes that you select. Further, it's a no-fuss way to hold your meatloaf together whether you're using all ground beef, turkey, or more.
To make a quick and simple meatloaf with potato flakes as a binder, you'll need only a handful of ingredients. If you're starting with two pounds of ground meat, you'll want to add at least one half cup of potato flakes into the mix. From there, you can combine any of your favorite spices, seasonings, and sauces before shaping the mixture into a loaf and setting it to bake or even prepare in the air fryer. Think of it as putting the potatoes directly into your meat and potatoes to hold everything together and add unforgettable flavor.
Shredded cheese complements meatloaf
To infuse your meatloaf with gooey goodness that's also rich in protein and a perfect replacement binder for eggs, simply try adding a portion of shredded cheese to your meatloaf mix. You'll be pleasantly surprised at the extra moisture that freshly shredded cheese provides as well as extra protein, fats, and flavor. It's ideal to shred the cheese from a block rather than buy store-bought pre shredded cheese as the additives in those packaged versions can prohibit the cheese shreds from properly melting. Parmesan cheese is a great choice to use in your meatloaf, but there are plenty of other options that you can use and even tailor your other seasonings and flavors for a fully customized and complementary dish.
Try adding a heap of shredded cheddar cheese to a beefy meatloaf for a cheeseburger-inspired take on the dinnertime classic. Rather than a ketchup crust, try a bit of thousand island dressing to really let the cheeseburger flavor profile come through. For something a bit on the lighter side, add slices of mild havarti cheese to a mixture of ground turkey along with a variety of herbs, spices, and onions. Lean into Italian flavors by using shredded mozzarella cheese in place of eggs as your meatloaf binder along with a mix of ground beef and pork and a freshly made marinara sauce to top it off. The possibilities for a perfect cheesy meatloaf are unlimited.
Oatmeal binds and bulks up meatloaf
Take a note from the Midwest by way of Eastern Europe with a meatloaf inspired by German goetta: Cincinnati's unique breakfast sausage blend. Using oatmeal in your meatloaf is a great way to stretch your meal for longer and also add a bit of extra nutrients. Quick oats are preferable to achieve optimal texture, but you can choose whichever works best for you. For a truly goetta-style meatloaf, you'll want to use a blend of ground pork and beef in your mixture.
For a healthier take on meatloaf bulked up with oats, try using ground turkey, chicken, or a combination of either along with lean ground beef. You can add your oats to the meat mixture as is or pulse them in a food processor to get a finer ground. If you are adhering to a gluten-free diet, there are also plenty of options for gluten-free oats, such as Avelina Old Fashioned Rolled Oats (available on Amazon). Taking care to tightly pack your meatloaf into the pan will help secure it during the cooking process and letting it cool slightly before slicing will also ensure that it stays together for a pleasing plate presentation.
Plant-based egg substitute is a step toward vegan meatloaf
Using a plant-based egg substitute like Just Egg is an excellent choice for vegan, vegetarian, and animal protein meatloaf recipes alike, particularly if eggs were the one sticking point for which you need an alternative solution. The texture and consistency of most typical egg substitutes mimics that of eggs and acts just the same as a binder for your meatloaf. If you want to try a vegan take on a Vietnamese chả trứng hâp, or egg meatloaf, a proper plant-based egg replacement is an absolute must. Traditionally made with ground pork, mung bean noodles, and other vegetables, a vegan version can be effectively achieved using tofu, plant-based meat crumbles, plenty of vegetables and mung bean noodles, and a wash of egg substitute on top.
For a classic American-style meatloaf recipe, simply prepare it as you usually would with the exception (egg-ception?) of plant-based eggs where you'd ordinarily use the real thing. To do a vegan riff on a traditional recipe, try amping up the vegetable content with a mixture of black beans, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and your other favorite meatloaf seasonings and additions, held together with an egg substitute. This will give an extra boost of wholesome nutrients from the vegetables and make a delightful and fulfilling dish.
Breadcrumbs keep meatloaf simple
At the end of the day, eggs are not the end-all, be-all to determine a great meatloaf. In fact, if you want to eschew traditional binders altogether, go for a gold standard and keep it simple with a batch of breadcrumbs. Much like making hamburgers sans an egg binder, you can simply make your favorite meatloaf with all of the flavors and additions you love and skip over adding eggs. With a number of easy substitutes and even gluten-free alternatives to breadcrumbs, the possibilities are endless and delicious. For example, you can crush up cheese-flavored crackers to add both flavor and texture to your favorite meatloaf recipe. Ground pork rinds are also an excellent choice, particularly if your meat mixture includes a portion of ground pork.
Leaning more towards traditional tastes, try a shake of seasoned breadcrumbs to add just a hint more flavor to your favorite mix. If you want to keep your meatloaf extra moist, start by soaking your breadcrumbs in the milk of your choosing to ensure this moisture permeates throughout the loaf. With a little bit of creativity and a taste for adventure in the kitchen, you can simply and easily elevate your meatloaf beyond typical. Trying a little something new every time you make it will also let you experiment to find what flavors and textures you like best, as well as what binder — or lack thereof — is most suitable to your taste preferences.