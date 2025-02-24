The Simple Trick To Prevent Watered Down Iced Tea Every Time

On a warm, sunshiney day, perhaps no drink is more refreshing than iced tea. Aside from the relief it provides from the heat, the crisp, slightly tart flavor is refreshing and it's a drink that can be doctored in all kinds of ways to one's personal preference. What no one likes on a warm day is a watered-down drink and water-down ice tea can be prevented with one simple trick.

The key to avoiding less-than-stellar iced tea is to make the flavor of the iced tea strong so that it doesn't fade when the tea is poured over ice. This can be done by making a double-strength infusion by steeping tea using half of the water used for a normal batch of hot tea (two to three 3 minutes for white and green tea, five to seven minutes for herbal tea). This creates a kind of concentrated tea where the flavor is stronger and more prominent when poured into a glass and sipped. After infusing the tea, tea makers can sweeten it with sugar or honey before chilling it.

Keeping the flavor in a summertime drink like iced tea can be tricky, especially where ice is required. But with tea that has twice the flavor of a normal batch, iced tea enthusiasts can sip all day without worrying much about melted ice cubes ruining the flavor of their drink.