What Coca-Cola's Prebiotic Soda Will Have That Olipop Doesn't

Prebiotic sodas are here to stay, as evidenced by the latest brand to bring gut-friendly sodas to the market — and, soon enough, your refrigerator. Juice brand Simply has launched "Simply Pop" sodas, which parallel alternative soda brands like Poppi and Olipop. However, Simply's latest drink option is unique, thanks to the brand-recognition of its overarching corporation.

Specifically, Simply Pop — not to mention juice brand Simply — falls under the umbrella of drink brand giant, The Coca-Cola Company. The company operates over 30 brands — including its namesake Coca-Cola, as well as Dasani, Costa Coffee, and, of course, Simply. The latter division deals predominantly with juices. Think: grocery store staple Simply Orange Juice. However, Simply's latest product isn't quite a juice, but parallels better-for-you sodas both in flavors and vitamins.

Within that umbrella, Simply promises a distinctive set of nutrients that compare to its competitors. According to the brand's press release, Simply Pop consists of six grams of prebiotic fiber for gut health, as well as Vitamin C and Zinc for immune function. For comparison, Olipop doesn't explicitly list Zinc or Vitamin C on its company's website. However, Olipop's Orange Squeeze flavor boasts Vitamin C. OIipop also has nine grams of prebiotic fiber. As such, the two brands are relatively similar, but Simply Pop is both newer and backed by a heavy-hitter in the drink space, along with having a distinctive lineup of flavors.

