What Coca-Cola's Prebiotic Soda Will Have That Olipop Doesn't
Prebiotic sodas are here to stay, as evidenced by the latest brand to bring gut-friendly sodas to the market — and, soon enough, your refrigerator. Juice brand Simply has launched "Simply Pop" sodas, which parallel alternative soda brands like Poppi and Olipop. However, Simply's latest drink option is unique, thanks to the brand-recognition of its overarching corporation.
Specifically, Simply Pop — not to mention juice brand Simply — falls under the umbrella of drink brand giant, The Coca-Cola Company. The company operates over 30 brands — including its namesake Coca-Cola, as well as Dasani, Costa Coffee, and, of course, Simply. The latter division deals predominantly with juices. Think: grocery store staple Simply Orange Juice. However, Simply's latest product isn't quite a juice, but parallels better-for-you sodas both in flavors and vitamins.
Within that umbrella, Simply promises a distinctive set of nutrients that compare to its competitors. According to the brand's press release, Simply Pop consists of six grams of prebiotic fiber for gut health, as well as Vitamin C and Zinc for immune function. For comparison, Olipop doesn't explicitly list Zinc or Vitamin C on its company's website. However, Olipop's Orange Squeeze flavor boasts Vitamin C. OIipop also has nine grams of prebiotic fiber. As such, the two brands are relatively similar, but Simply Pop is both newer and backed by a heavy-hitter in the drink space, along with having a distinctive lineup of flavors.
Simply Pop's five flavors range from strawberry soda to lime
You can never have too many options when it comes to prebiotic sodas, and Simply Pop has put forth something for everyone. That is, if you're a fan of fruit-flavored drinks. That's because the brand's lineup combines fruit punch, strawberry, pineapple mango, citrus punch, and lime. For comparison, Olipop has a greater assortment of flavor profiles; you can buy a 12-pack sample on Amazon of both fruit options and soda-esque flavors, such as cream soda and vintage cola.
Of course, only time will tell how Simply Pop's five cans compare to the best of Olipop's sodas. The Coca-Cola Company's latest product will come to stores and Amazon Fresh by late February. Cans will cost roughly $2.49 per 12 fluid ounces, per the company's press release.
Who knows? Maybe Simply Pop's fruit punch will rival Olipop's beloved tropical punch ... just as the brand's strawberry soda may harken back to Poppi's delicious strawberry lemon.